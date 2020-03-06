In Brabus, Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 6 March 2020 1:34 pm / 0 comments

The latest Mercedes-AMG G 63 is an impressive vehicle on its own, but do you ever wish it was offered as a pick-up instead? Well, Brabus hears your cries and has revealed this, the 800 Adventure XLP. It isn’t cheap, as the car shown in these photos – part of the limited “First Edition” – is priced at 666,386 euros (RM3,135,968), including options and a Wingcopter drone (we’ll get to that later on).

For the sum, Brabus will take regular G 63 and chop the roof of the cargo area and extend the wheelbase by 50 cm in order to accommodate the pick-up bed. The bed itself features components made from sheet metal, along with carbon-fibre bedsides and flexi-teak paneling for the floor. A side-opening tailgate provides access to the newfound cargo space, while sport bars add to the visuals and can be used to safely tie down items.

With these modifications, the end product has an overall length of 5.31 metres, which makes the Adventure XLP 68.9 cm longer than a stock G 63 without a spare wheel at the rear. That’s not all, as Brabus also modified the vehicle’s suspension with portal axles to match its new pick-up identity, requiring an all-new integral subframe at the front for the independent suspension setup.

The rear retains the same solid axle configuration, but requires new parts designed and milled from billet aluminium to suit the new portal axle setup. The company also designed a bespoke version of its Ride Control coilover suspension to match this new design, which is height-adjustable and is tied to the standard Dynamic Select drive mode system.

A set of Brabus Monoblock HD wheels measuring 22-inches are also part of the get-up, and they come with a specific eight-lug pattern and 325/55 profile Pirelli Scorpion ATR all-terrain tyres. Other visible modifications include an adapted version of the Widestar body kit and various carbon-fibre components like the bonnet attachment and wheel arch extensions – the latter makes the vehicle 11.6 cm wider than the production car.

Additional options that are fitted on the pictured car include a roof-mounted luggage rack, a carbon-fibre wind deflector with auxiliary LED lights, a front brush guard and winch rated for pulling 4,500 kg and powered step bars.

A fancier bit of kit is a Wingcopter drone that can be parked in the bed, which is capable of reaching speeds of up to 240 km/h. Designed to deliver aid supplies and equipment to remote regions in impassable terrain, the drone is capable of covering a range of 120 km before a battery swap is required, and has a payload of up 6 kg.

Inside, customers have total freedom to customise the cabin with a range of fine leathers and trim materials to suit their personal preferences. The “First Edition” units come with burned oak-coloured leather to contrast the Rocket silver matte exterior finish, along with carbon-fibre trim and black Alcantara touches.

It wouldn’t be a Brabus model without additional power, so the 800 PowerXtra+ performance upgrade is part of the package. This adds on two high-performance turbos and a larger compressor for a maximum boost pressure of 1.6 bar, along with a new injection mapping, boost pressure control and ignition.

With these enhancements, the M177 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 now pushes out 800 PS (789 hp) at 6,600 rpm and 1,000 Nm of torque from as low as 3,600 rpm. This is 215 PS (212 hp) and 150 Nm more than the stock engine, and the performance upgrade is offered for other G 63-based Brabus models as well.

The added grunt is made more audible by way of a Brabus Boost Xtra sound kit for the bypass valve, so a clearly audible blow-off noise is made when the driver lifts off the throttle. The company’s own exhaust system with actively controlled exhaust flaps add to this, and you still get a “coming home” when you don’t want to wake up the neighbours.

Performance-wise, you’re looking at a zero to 100 km/h time of just 4.8 seconds, which is slower than stock, but keep in mind that this was built to tackle tough terrains instead of chasing speed. On a related note, the electronically-limited top speed of 210 km/h is 10 km/h down from a regular G 63, largely due to the all-terrain tyres.