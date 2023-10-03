Nissan Hyper Urban Concept EV – collapsible front seats, scissor doors; AI-driven V2H, V2G functionality

Posted in Cars, Concept Cars, International News, Nissan / By Mick Chan / October 3 2023 3:02 pm

Nissan has unveiled the Hyper Urban Concept that will be shown at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show later this month, and this will be one of several all-electric concept vehicles that will be shown by the Japanese manufacturer. A rather different prospect compared to the brand’s Concept 20-23 that wears a more motorsport-centric theme, as it appears.

Shown to represent Nissan’s future designs and technological capabilities, the Hyper Urban Concept features a lime yellow exterior that appears in different shades depending on the angles of light, while front and rear scissor doors offer a sense of openness, says Nissan.

The Hyper Urban Concept is aimed at “urban and suburban-based professionals who prioritise environmental sustainability,” says Nissan, and the Hyper Urban Concept offers a glimpse at a vehicle that is integrated into the electric vehicle ecosystem through its vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capability.

These functions enable the Hyper Urban Concept to provide electricity to a home building through its V2H function, in order to provide cost savings on electricity consumption as well as reducing the load on the electricity grid.

Meanwhile, the V2G function enables its user to contribute electricity back to the grid and earn money back in the process, says Nissan. The vehicle’s Intelligent Charging Management System employs artificial intelligence (AI) to manage the autonomous charging of the vehicle as well as the supply of electricity to buildings for optimal management of electricity.

Nissan also claims vehicle lifespan as part of the concept’s sustainability thrust, to that end featuring hardware updates that can be applied to the vehicle to keep the ownership experience fresh over the years, alongside regular software updates. For instance, a new instrument panel with the latest technologies and user interface designs can be installed in the interior when it becomes available, says Nissan.

The interior of the Hyper Urban Concept has been designed to blend with urban living spaces, according to the brand, and this has been inspired by kaleidoscopic triangles; these also seem to mimic the angular shapes of the car’s exterior.

As par for the present-day course, its instruments can be customised to the owner’s prefrences, says Nissan, though the key here is its front seats which can fold into the space where the rear seats are to create a “sofa-like, private relaxing space.”

The Hyper Urban Concept will serve as a kind of relaxation space, too, says Nissan; “When away from the daily grind, the Nissan Hyper Urban can seamlessly integrate relaxation and utility. Park it inside a loft apartment or bungalow so that it becomes an interior space to unwind.” Futuristic, for sure. Would you use the Hyper Urban Concept as a relaxation space?

