JPJ has announced that QAB_H and BRR are the next number plate series to go up for bidding on its online auction platform, JPJ eBid.
Sarawak’s latest running number series is ‘QAB_H’, and it was open for tender on September 30. The bidding period on JPJeBid is five days, ending 10pm tonight, October 4. As usual, the results will be out the following day. The whole process is online now, as it has been for some time, and bidders will get the good (or bad) news via email.
Also available soon on JPJ eBid is the Selangor series ‘BRR’. The bidding period will start today, October 4 and will close at 10pm on October 8. Results will be out the day after the auction closes.
New car coming soon and want a nice number plate for the new ride? Why not DIY and skip the reseller’s markup and runner fees? If you have never bid for a number yourself, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid and the techniques needed to get your preferred number at “retail price”.
QAB54H
Cute Abah
Getting BRR 97 for my brand new Civic 1.5RS
It’s time guys, to buy your own A10 warthog
No idea now how to memorise number plates in an emergency or to spot any fake plates. Weldone JPJ for losing sight of having plates in the first place.
The identification side is now less important than making money, obviously
Plates used to allow a car to be indemnified as military, commercial or private , state , year of issue etc. Now a random mess. Put up a fake one take says T1PU also no one will know