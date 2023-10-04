Malaysian national EV steering committee (NEVSC) and EV task force governance structure detailed

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / October 4 2023 6:18 pm

Click to enlarge.

Back in June, it was announced that the government had created a national EV steering committee (NEVSC). Operating under the ambit of the national EV task force (NEVTF), investment, trade and industry (MITI) minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the NEVSC was established to speed up the country’s electro-mobility ambitions.

He said the NEVSC would allow the government to address issues pertaining to the implementation of the EEV ecosystem in quicker fashion by coordinating the direction of all stakeholders and synergising the communication between all relevant parties.

As previously indicated, the steering committee will be led by MITI and involve the participation of various ministries and government agencies, including the finance ministry, transport ministry, the works ministry as well as the ministry of science, technology and innovation (MOSTI).

The composition of the governance structure of the NEVSC and NEVTF was detailed via a panel display seen at the ongoing International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

The NEVSC, which helms the show, is chaired by Tengku Zafrul as MITI minister, with the secretariat made up of senior officials from MITI as well as the Malaysian investment development authority (MIDA). The committee oversees the NEVTF, which is led by the secretary-general (KSU) of MITI, with MIDA again the secretariat.

Below them sit various government ministries and agencies, including the finance ministry (handling government fleet matters), the ministry of local government development (KPKT) and PLANMalaysia (EVSC installation procedures) and the energy commission (ST) and Tenaga Nasional (TNB), the latter duo responsible for matters pertaining to charging point operators (CPO).

