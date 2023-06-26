New national EV steering committee formed to speed up infra development, resolve issues – Tengku Zafrul

In Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 26 June 2023 1:11 pm / 4 comments

In a bid to speed up the country’s electro-mobility agenda and the energy-efficient vehicle (EEV) ecosystem, the government has announced the creation of a national EV steering committee (NEVSC) under the ambit of the national EV task force.

According to investment, trade and industry (MITI) minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, this will allow the government to address issues pertaining to the implementation of the EEV ecosystem as soon as possible and keep the country competitive with other regional peers.

“The cabinet has considered and agreed to improve the governance structure of the EV task force by establishing the NEVSC. We want to coordinate the understanding and direction of all stakeholders so that we can form a synergy of solid cooperation in making the national electric vehicle initiative a success based on the whole of government approach,” he said.

Speaking after the MoU signing ceremony between Green EV Charge and PLUS Malaysia last Friday, he said that the steering committee would be led by MITI and involve the participation of various ministries and government agencies, including the finance ministry, transport ministry, the works ministry as well as the ministry of science, technology and innovation (MOSTI).

“It is important that we coordinate this and synergise the communication between all relevant agencies to achieve what we want to achieve,” Tengku Zafrul said, adding that he was looking forward to working with all the ministries and also their officials at the highest management level to resolve issues.

One of the primary matters that will be looked into is how to speed up development of the EV public charging infrastructure. “To date, there are about 1,000 EV charging stations and our target is to create at least 10,000 charging stations by 2025. We need to speed this up and this is one of the things the committee will look into,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech, he said there are three key concerns that the government must address as quickly as possible in order to build the necessary infrastructure to achieve the country’s target of 38% of vehicle sales in the country being of EVs by 2040.

“Success will hinge on compelling customer incentives and conveniences, with the electrification of vehicles that appeal to people’s daily needs. Success will depend on addressing consumers’ top two concerns, which are the lack of viable charging stations and range anxiety,”

“It will also hinge on addressing the third concern, which is ensuring the utility supply to power up the charging ecosystem, so owners can charge any form of EV quickly, easily and reliably in an urban or rural setting. This depends on charge point operators (CPOs) being able to secure approvals to install the critical infrastructure required, to enable grid operators to provide tens of thousands of standardised, reliable connections nationwide,” he explained.

“Without addressing these three key concerns, consumers will be almost guaranteed to choose traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles over EVs as their next car purchase,” he added.