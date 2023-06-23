Yinson GreenTech and PLUS to develop first chargeEV hyperpower DCFC hub – eight bays, up to 350 kW each

In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 23 June 2023 10:09 pm / 0 comments

Yinson GreenTech (YGT), through its JV company Green EV Charge, today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PLUS Malaysia to jointly develop the first chargEV hyperpower direct current fast charging (DCFC) hub along the PLUS highway.

The MoU was inked by Yinson Holdings group CEO Lim Chern Yuan and PLUS MD Datuk Nik Airina Nik Jaafar. Also present at the signing was ministry of Investment, trade and industry (MITI) minister Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Aziz and the secretary-general of the works ministry, Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad.

The country’s first fast charging hub, of which the outline was first revealed at a YGT tech day last September, will be located at the Seremban RSA (southbound). According to YGT, the hub will feature eight charging bays, each with a Level 3 DCFC having a power output of up to 350 kW, allowing a suitable EV to be fully charged in as little as 20 minutes.

Specific details on the chargers – and payment rates – will come about closer to the hub’s introduction, which is still some time away. According to Lim, the plan is to get the hub up and running as soon as possible. He said that several issues still needed to be addressed, such as getting available power to the location as well as that of land approval.

“We do plan to have the hub available by the end of the year, and all parties are attempting to expedite the process. Today is a major step, where all the parties are on board to execute it together,” he said in reply to a question on timelines from this publication.

While it was not mentioned during the event, a slide image in a video presentation outlined the presence of a second chargEV hyperpower DC hub, this being at Ayer Keroh RSA (northbound). Both hubs are expected to be in place by 2025.

As highlighted in the tech day presentation last year and at the signing ceremony today, the hyperpower fast charging hub will look and function like a regular petrol station, incorporating retail elements such as food and beverage outlets and other amenities.

In related news, YGT also announced that it has upgraded one AC EV charging point to a DC fast charger at the Ayer Keroh overhead bridge restaurant (southbound). Additionally, through the MoU, the company will upgrade and provide a further five DC fast chargers at the RSAs in Tapah (southbound), Dengkil (southbound), Gunung Semanggol (northbound), Pagoh (southbound) and Seremban (northbound) this year as part of the expansion of its chargEV Energised network.