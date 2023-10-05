2023 Mercedes-AMG CLA45S 4Matic+ FL in Malaysia from RM528k OTR; Street Style Edition from RM558k

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / October 5 2023 9:00 pm

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has announced the Malaysian-market arrival of the facelifted C118-generation Mercedes-AMG CLA45S 4Matic+, which arrives in regular trim as well as a Street Style Edition, priced at RM527,888 and RM557,888 respectively, on-the-road without insurance.

Under its bonnet is the M139 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine that continues to output 421 PS at 6,750 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 5,000 rpm to 5,250 rpm, sent to all four wheels via the AMG Speedshift 8G dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission. This setup propels the CLA45S from 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds and to a limited top speed of 270 km/h, according to the manufacturer.

Visual updates brought to the facelift include the redesigned headlamps with the new DRL layout, but otherwise closely resembles the pre-facelift car. New colours, Hyper Blue and Spectral Blue join the exterior paint selection, while Manufaktur Patagonia Red metallic and Manufaktur Mountain Grey magno are available cost options, at RM3,000 and RM15,000, respectively.

Rolling stock for the CLA45S as standard is a set of 19-inch AMG five-twin-spoke, aero-optimised light-alloy wheels with a high-gloss rim flange, or the 19-inch AMG cross-spoke forged alloy wheels as an option (RM11,000). The included AMG Night Package brings a high-gloss black finish for the front splitter, exterior mirror housing, as well as the belt and window line trim strip, along with black chrome-plated exhaust outlets.

Optionally available is the AMG Night Package II, which brings an AMG-specific darkened radiator grille with vertical struts, badging on the bootlid and wings, and the tristar in black chrome; also optional is the AMG fuel filler cap. The AMG Aerodynamics package comes standard, while the AMG Aerodynamics Package Plus is a cost option.

The Street Style Edition brings the Manufaktur Mountain Grey magno paint finish, side decals with the AMG logo and AMG chequered-flag pattern, and fluorescent orange highlights. The 19-inch cross-spoke forged alloys are matte black with high-gloss machined flange, and are standard fit on the Street Style Edition. Also included are the aforementioned AMG Night Package I and II, AMG Aerodynamics package and the AMG fuel filler cap.

Inside, the CLA45S gets the AMG Performance multi-function steering wheel trimmed in Nappa leather and Microcut microfibre upholstery, while the front seats are AMG Performance with the AMG Performance Seat Package Advanced, trimmed in Artico synthetic leather and Microcut microfibre. Seatbelts are in a contrasting red finish, while aluminium AMG Design trim items provide further contrast.

2023 Mercedes-AMG CLA45S Street Style Edition

The cabin of the Street Style Edition variant gets the AMG Performance front seats also in black Artico and Microcut upholstery, this time with bright orange highlights along with “CLA45S” labels also in bright orange.

Interior trim elements in the Street Style Edition feature the same patterns as on its exterior decals, while the instrument panel gets orange contrast stitching, door sill trim with AMG lettering, a black interchangeable cover and interior ambient lighting in red, specific to the Street Style Edition.

The Driving Assistance Package suite of driver assistance systems is a new addition with the facelifted CLA45S, which consists of Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, and Active Brake Assist, along with Active Parking Assist with 360-degree camera. Also included is the Guard 360 Vehicle Protection Plus.

The facelifted Mercedes-AMG CLA45S 4Matic+ – with the accompanying Street Style Edition – is availble to order online in Malaysia through the Mercedes-Benz Store, priced from RM527,888 on-the-road without insurance.

2023 Mercedes-AMG CLA45S 4Matic+

2023 Mercedes-AMG CLA45S 4Matic+ Street Style Edition

