Vcharge is Malaysia’s latest charge point operator – 100 DC chargers for municipal parking, from Q4 2023

Posted in Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Danny Tan / October 5 2023 3:15 pm

We spotted a new charge point operator (CPO) at the ongoing International Electric Mobility Showcase, which is part of the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM) 2023 event at the KL Convention Centre. Vcharge Asia is owned by Ocean Vantage Holdings Berhad, a Sarawak-based oil and gas company listed on Bursa Malaysia.

According to the company’s renewable energy division consultant Mok Kam Meng, the latest entry into the CPO arena is currently in the process of getting approvals from local councils in the Klang Valley, in areas such as KL, Petaling Jaya, Subang Jaya and Putrajaya, among other neighbourhoods. As Vcharge’s parent company is from Sarawak, Miri and other cities in the state will also get charge points.

Why are all the majlis perbandaran involved? The CPO scene has no shortage of players big and small today, and some of the big boys have carved out a big piece of the EV charging pie, either by being early in the game or by pushing hard with big financial outlay. New entrants need a niche, and Vcharge plans to focus on municipal parking lots and even privately-owned public parking lots.

The plan is to set up 100 chargers at municipal parking lots in the next few years, with the first ones expected to debut this year – as we’re now in October, it will be very soon. It’s likely that the first Vcharge points will be in DBKL or Perbadanan Putrajaya jurisdiction, Mok said. Vcharge will be focusing on DC chargers instead of AC, which makes sense for high traffic commercial areas.

Streetside EV charging isn’t really a thing here yet, as most of our charge points are in malls, petrol stations or hubs in private commercial areas. We asked Mok about potential vandalism, and he said that while there’s no measure that can totally remove the risk of vandalism, Vcharge will pick high traffic locations, and all charge points will have CCTVs.

As for payment, the company’s in-house Vcharge app will be the mode. The app also includes charger location and availability as well as charging status.

