2023 DFSK EC31 EV pick-up truck in Malaysia – 38.7 kWh battery, 82 PS, 275 km range; priced from RM128k

Posted in Cars, Dongfeng, Local News / By Gerard Lye / October 6 2023 10:04 am

The DFSK EC31 is a fully electric pick-up truck that is available for purchase through Dongfeng Commercial Vehicle Malaysia, which is a member of the Sunway Group. Configurable to suit a range of business needs, the two-seat EC31 retails for RM127,960 on-the-road without insurance.

For the money, the EC31 features a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with an energy capacity of 38.7 kWh provides 275 km of range following the NEDC standard. The battery powers a rear electric motor rated at 82 PS (80 hp or 60 kW) and 200 Nm of torque, enabling a top speed is 90 km/h. Charging can be done via an AC input at a max of 6.6 kW, with a 20-80% state of charge taking four hours, or DC fast charging at a peak of 40 kW that takes 35 minutes.

In terms of size, the truck measures 4,730 mm long, 1,635 mm wide,1,985 mm tall and a wheelbase of 3,050 mm, while the gross weight is 2,600 kg. According to the company, the EC31 can be configured to have a steel cargo bed, a refrigerator box, a covered storage box (like a van) and even a deployable storage box to become a food truck. This is thanks to the rear carriage dimensions of 2,900 mm long, 1,635 mm wide and 1,914 mm tall, which also has a payload of 1,050 kg.

The EC31 comes equipped with ABS, EBD, electric power steering, central locking, a vehicle finder function, power windows, a tyre pressure monitoring system as well as optional reverse sensors and camera. Each purchase is backed by a five-year, 120,000-km warranty and includes a 16 A portable charging cable.

