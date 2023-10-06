Partial road closure on Sultan Iskandar highway (Lebuhraya Mahameru) this Oct 7-Nov 6, 2023 – DBKL

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / October 6 2023 10:36 am

Kuala Lumpur city hall (DBKL) has announced that a partial road closure will be implemented at the exit from the Sultan Iskandar highway (formerly Mahameru highway) towards Jalan Kuching from October 7 to November 6.

It said this is to allow work to install piles and pier columns for bridge construction to be carried out. A traffic diversion will be put in place during the period, it said via a statement.

Click to enlarge.

DBKL advised all road users to obey signages at the location as a guide and safety measure, and follow traffic police instructions to avoid any confusion and inconvenience.

It added that those requiring further information on the closure and traffic diversion can contact its civil engineering and drainage department at 03-2617 9000 during office hours.

