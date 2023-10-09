Pasir Gudang City Council to fine residents for parking in front of own houses; up to RM2k fine, one year jail

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / October 9 2023 11:09 am

(UPDATE: The Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG) will decide this Wednesday on the enforcement of penalties for parking in front of houses and obstructing traffic, Berita Harian has reported.

The decision will be made following a meeting, and enforcement of the penalties will be carried out in phases once it receives approval by its council members, said Pasir Gudang mayor Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman. The council will hold awareness and education sessions for the community, and it expects that these sessions will be carried out until the end of the year, the Pasir Gudang mayor said.)

Car owners who park outside their own house in Pasir Gudang, Johor will be fined up to RM2,000 according to the Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG), BFM reported on Twitter. In addition to the fine, violators may face a jail sentence of up to one year for serious violations.

1. Car owners who park outside their own house in Pasir Gudang will be fined up to RM2,000, according to the Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG). Additionally, rule violators may face up to 1 year in jail for severe violations. pic.twitter.com/CB2sDakTkI — BFM News (@NewsBFM) October 6, 2023

These penalties align with laws including Section 48 (1) of the Land Transport Act and Sections 48(1) and 49(1)(g) of the Drainage and Buildings Act, and violators may also face charges under the 2011 Vandalism Ordinance of Section 3(n) of the Local Government Ordinance, according to a notice posted by MBPG to its Facebook page.

Violators of Section 48 (1) of the Land Transport Act and Sections 48(1) and 49(1)(g) of the Drainage and Buildings Act may be fined up to RM500 for the first offence, and up to RM1,000 for subsequent offences. Meanwhile, violators of the 2011 Vandalism Ordinance of Section 3(n) of the Local Government Ordinance may be fined up to RM2,000 or be sentenced to jail for up to one year, or both.

This notice was posted following complaints residents about vehicles parked in front of their homes, causing traffic issues and unease in the neighbourhood, BFM wrote.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.