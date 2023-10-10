Motorcyclist kicks merging Toyota Vios, then crashes

By Mick Chan / October 10 2023 3:37 pm

Interactions between two- and four-wheeled vehicles in traffic in Malaysia are as common as traffic itself, and can come to physical contact between the two types, as this video footage from Twitter shows.

Footage from the camera vehicle shows a rearward view of traffic, where a white Toyota Vios merges into traffic behind the camera vehicle. The Vios continues its movement towards the right-hand-side in its attempt to make another lane change, when the motorcyclist approaches the Vios as well as the camera vehicle.

The driver of the Vios begins to indicate as the motorcyclist appears to be almost level with the rear end of the Vios which is attempting to move into the far-right lane, though the car has yet to cross the lane markings.

The motorcyclist has carried on in the left half of the far right lane, presumably to change lanes to its left as the camera vehicle that is now directly in front of the motorcyclist, who then kicks the mirror of the Vios – which is then damaged – and loses balance, then falls off as a result.

While motorcycles can filter between lanes through traffic and spend less time exposed to a given situation compared to larger vehicles, the usual precautions should apply – always drive (and ride) to the conditions, which in this case means to adjust one’s speed to that of prevailing traffic, especially during increased congestion.

The merging Vios would have been visible to the motorcyclist, given its positioning that was angled towards the lane markings that would have suggested the car was going to cross its path. Had the motorcyclist simply steered slightly to the right and slowed for the vehicle ahead, it would most likely have avoided any contact with the surrounding vehicles.

