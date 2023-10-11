Geely to invest RM32 billion, make Malaysia export hub, increase local R&D participation – Anwar Ibrahim

Posted in Geely, Local News, Proton / By Hafriz Shah / October 11 2023 12:30 pm

Geely has big plans to increase its investments in Malaysia to the tune of RM32 billion, while making the country its production hub for export markets. Beyond that, the Chinese company – via its local partner, Proton – will also lift local involvement in its research and development (R&D) initiatives here, as well as the provision of local skilled workers to go along with the larger expansion plans.

The proposals were highlighted by Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim after receiving a courtesy visit from Geely chairman Li Shufu in Putrajaya yesterday. Mind you, the above are mostly reminders of previous announcements or promises from Geely made over the past year.

The committed investment of RM32 billion, especially, was already made public during the PM’s visit to China in March this year. “Hopefully these initiatives will be beneficial to our country’s economy,” said Anwar on his official Facebook page.

Also present at the meeting, investment, trade and industry (MITI) minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz added that Proton will now gain access to the latest technologies from Geely. He also expressed his well wishes for the national carmaker to win back customer confidence and improve its company performance with the help of Geely.

