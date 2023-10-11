More KL roads flooded – Jalan Cheras, Lebuhraya Salak, Bukit Jalil, KL-Seremban, LDP, Sprint, DUKE

Posted in Local News / By Hafriz Shah / October 11 2023 8:25 pm

Another rainy evening, more flash floods across multiple major roads in Kuala Lumpur. Jabatan Penerangan WPKL has just issued a notice listing eight roads affected today, as follows:

Jalan Cheras

Lebuhraya Salak

Jalan Sri Permaisuri 4

Lebuhraya Bukit Jalil

Lebuhraya KL – Seremban

Lebuhraya Timur Barat (Bandar Tun Razak – Taman Connaught)

Lebuhraya Damansara Puchong

SPRINT

Lebuhraya DUKE

As such, if the route you intend to take is affected, delay your journey if possible, and avoid forcing your way through floods as it may cause significant damage to your vehicle.

Also highly recommended is the Special Perils add-on for your vehicle’s insurance coverage, as past floods in recent times have shown, vehicle owners without flood coverage face potentially massive repair bills.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.