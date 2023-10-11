Smartlane from Kajang Silk KM28 to KM0.3 SKVE Conezion interchange – 6.30 to 10am, Mon to Sat

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / October 11 2023 4:49 pm

Click to enlarge

Prolintas has announced the activation of a Smartlane from KM28 of the Kajang Silk Highway to 0.3KM of the SKVE towards Putrajaya, also known as the Conezion interchange. This also includes the stretch of highway from the Restoran Nasi Beriani Gam to Conezion.

Also, the implementation of the Smartlane will see a closure of part of the lane from the Uniten roundabout, from Sungai Merab to Putrajaya – see the map above for a clearer picture.

The Smartlane is to ease morning rush hour traffic and will be in place from 6.30 am to 10am every Monday to Saturday. During this period, the leftmost lane a.k.a. the emergency lane is free game – use it with confidence, the highway operator says, as this is an initiative by LLM (Malaysian Highway Authority).

Follow the signs and instructions of the crew at the area. Drive safe.

