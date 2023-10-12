Continental SportContact 7 UUHP tyre launched in Malaysia – available in 18-23 inch sizes; EV compatible

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / October 12 2023 3:05 pm

Continental Tyre Malaysia (CTM) has launched the all-new SportContact 7, which is part of the brand’s Generation 7 product range, with others being the UltraContact UC7 as well as the ComfortContact CC7.

The SportContact 7 is Continental’s flagship ultra ultra high performance (UUHP) and features the latest adaptive pattern technology. During cornering situations, this provides stable handling characteristics in the outer shoulder to allow limited movement of the pattern. In wet conditions, the SportContact 7 provides outstanding grip when braking or accelerating, while also avoiding micro aquaplaning during cornering.

The performance requirements of vehicles in the UUHP environment differ depending on how much their weight – a performance EV such as the Audi e-tron GT would have different requirements compared to a Porsche Cayman, for instance. As such, the SportContact 7 is the first Continental tyre that is tailor made for every vehicle class and weight, including EVs.

The German company also refined its BlackChili compound with a new plasticiser to create an ultra-sticky compound that works a stiff low-void pattern for even better performance, while also providing double digit improvement on mileage compared to the previous SportContact 6.

“For the past several years, we have been listening to customers feedback and observing various performance driving patterns of road users across the globe, including Malaysia. To meet the evolving driving patterns and customer needs, we have exclusively developed the Sport Contact 7 with stickier compounds that ensure a better grip for an enthusiastic driving experience with zero compromise on safety and comfort on the road,” said Andrea Somorova, CTM’s managing director.

The SportContact 7 has received multi-award accolades from third party tyre review experts in Europe, including but not limited to Evo, AutoBild, Sport Auto, AutoExpress, WhatTyre and Tyre Reviews. It is available in Malaysia at Continental dealerships and offered in tyre fitments ranging from 18 to 23 inches.

Get the pricing for the SC7 here:

LINK: Continental SC7 19 inch – 235/35 225/40 245/40 245/35 255/35 255/40 275/35 265/30

LINK: Continental SC7 20 inch – 245/35 275/30 285/30 275/40 305/30

LINK: Continental SC7 22 inch – 275/40

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.