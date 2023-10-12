Malaysia spent RM45.184 billion in subsidies to keep fuel prices low in 2022 – over 350% more vs 2021!

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / October 12 2023 10:10 am

According to the Auditor-General’s Report 2022, the government spent a total of RM55.443 billion on subsidies last year, which represents an increase of RM42.309 or 322.1% from 2021 where RM13.134 billion was spent.

Data from the report also revealed that petroleum products made up the bulk of subsidies, accounting for RM45.184 billion or 81.5%. The AG said the subsidies paid for petroleum products involved RON 95, diesel and liquified petroleum gas (LPG) supplied by 15 companies from December 2021 to October 2022.

The subsidies were paid based on the difference in the sales price set by government and the actual market price. It added that in 2022, the average price per barrel of petroleum in the global market increased to USD100 compared to USD71 in 2021. Even so, the retail price of these products set by the government remained unchanged since 2021.

Referring to schedule 2.16 in the report, the amount of RON 95 subsidies hit RM23.075 billion in 2022, which is 416.3% more than in 2021. Diesel subsidies recorded an even higher percentage increase of 543.5% to RM18.667 billion, while LPG climbed 29.7% to RM3.44 billion. Meanwhile, Malaysia’s fiscal deficit for 2022 was recorded at RM99.482 billion, or 5.6% of GDP. By comparison, the total deficit in 2021 was RM98.74 billion, or 6.4% of GDP.

To combat this, it is known that the Malaysian government is working towards introducing a targeted fuel subsidy system (only those deserving of it will enjoy cheaper fuel, the rest to pay full market prices), which may be rolled out via the MySejahtera app. Expect prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to announce an update on this during the tabling of Budget 2024 this Friday.

On the other hand, a Malaysian think thank is also suggesting that it would be better for Malaysia to just increase fuel prices by 20 sen every three months, even to a full RM1 above the market price (currently around RM3.30 per litre of RON95, compared to the subsidised rate of RM2.05) to reduce Malaysia’s fiscal deficit more quickly and effectively. What do you think of all this – which way should we go?

