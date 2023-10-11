Budget 2024 to be tabled by finance minister, prime minster Anwar Ibrahim at 4pm on Friday, October 13

Malaysia’s Budget 2024 will be tabled this Friday, October 13 at 4pm by finance minister and prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and as with previous editions of the Budget, we will be monitoring his speech for any matters related to the automotive and transport sector.
The retabled Budget 2023 – which followed the original tabling of Budget 2023 by the previous administration – notably extended the excise duty and sales tax exemption for locally assembled (CKD) EVs until December 31, 2027, or two years further on from the original deadline that was December 31, 2025.
This also applied to the import tax exemption for components used in the local assembly of EVs in Malaysia, which similarly has been extended by two years to December 31, 2027 from its original end-2025 deadline.
Carried over in the retabled Budget 2023 from the original tabling the year before is the 100% income tax exemption for the years of assessment from 2023 to 2032, for manufacturers of EV charging equipment. These manufacturers will also be offered 100% investment tax allowance (Elaun Cukai Pelaburan) for a period of five years.
Also announced for the retabled Budget 2023 were the absorbing of license test costs, the continuation of the My50 public transport subscription passes, road network projects, maintaining of electricity tariffs (for no additional cost impact for charging an EV at home), road lighting infrastructure, reduction in MRT3 development cost, and airport upgrades.
Comments
DSAI the best PM ever. Next is najib closely following behind..
if combine both will be good for the nation
Refer my name
Both are corrupt.
Fuel fixed at Rm2.05/litre..until end 2024.for B40 n M40.
T20 and super duper loaded…extra taxation…no subsidy.
PMX….like this u get another 5 year term.
Otherwise…greenies salivating at forming next germen.
Please Tax all EVs… See if anyone will buy when its on level playing field
All the governments in the world are subsidizing EV’s and Stockholm is even banning ICE in cities starting 2025. Why do you want us to go the opposite route
Don’t expect much. Probably road tax cheaper by RM10 for 1000cc and below. That’s it.
cancel AP, lower down import tax, kick out MITI, remove fuel subsidy, gv a fair competitive environment to auto motive industry.