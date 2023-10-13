Budget 2024: RM1.63 billion to build, repair roads; RM134m for new lights, RM57m for rural area bridges

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / October 13 2023 7:20 pm

The construction and maintenance of roads in Malaysia has been given an allocation in Budget 2024, as announced by prime minister and finance minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

A sum of RM2.8 billion has been allocated for the maintenance of federal roads and bridges, of which RM300 million is allocated for G1 to G4 contractors. State governments should utilise the RM5.4 billion that has been allocated for the Malaysian Road Records Information System (MARRIS) to be ensure that state roads are in the best possible condition for the people’s benefit, Anwar said.

Meanwhile, a sum of RM1.63 billion has been allocated for the building and upgrading of rural roads, while RM134 million has been allocated for the installation of some 60,000 street lamps, as well as for the maintenance of more than 500,000 existing street lamps.

There will also be RM57 million allocated across 115 projects, of which 54 projects will be for the construction and upgrading of bridges in the country. As of August, there have been 4,100 roads with potholes that have been identified and repaired.

For lighting, RM100 million has been allocated for the maintenance of street lights including the replacement of existing lights with LED units that will save up to 60% on electricity, while RM50 million have been earmarked for the same purpose for areas under local authorities across the country.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.