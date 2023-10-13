Budget 2024: Income from special number plates to pay for B2, e-hailing licence tests, free helmet for kids

Posted in Cars / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 13 2023 6:30 pm

As part of Malaysia’s Budget 2024, the government will continue to bear the cost of the B2 motorcycle licence test fee for 40,000 youth from underprivileged families under the MyLesen scheme. The licence test fee cost for e-hailing and taxi licences, dubbed MyPSV, will also be borne by the government under this incentive to help the B40 group.

A part of government income generated from the issuance of special number plates will be allocated for this, amongst other measures to reduce the financial burden of those in the B40 category. With an eye to road safety, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also said 100,000 helmets will be given to under privileged families.

The helmets will include those in child sizes to help reduce the injury rate amongst Malaysian motorcyclists. In Budget 2023, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz announced the abolition of the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) and B2 motorcycle licence test fee.

