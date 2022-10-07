In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 October 2022 6:58 pm / 0 comments

Included in Malaysia’s Budget 2023 is the abolition of the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) and B2 motorcycle licence test fee. Currently set at RM17 for Part I of the B2 test and RM20 for Part II (which includes rental of test motorcycle and use of the test circuit), this fee is now abolished, said Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz during his budget speech.

At the present moment, most driving schools charge somewhere between RM500 to RM800 for taking the B2 motorcycle licence, including course fees and training sessions, including hire of test bike. The cost of the full B licence ranges from between RM900 to RM1,300, depending on location.

The PSV licence test fee, which applies to applicants for taxi, bus and e-hailing services, will also be abolished. This is to assist the B40 group in earning a living from that transportation sector.