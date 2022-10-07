In Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News, Motorsports / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 October 2022 6:19 pm / 0 comments

During his Budget 2023 speech, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz announced the Malaysian government would allocate RM20 million to build drag racing strips. However, there were no details on whether the allocation would be spent or for how many drag strips.

This budget announcement could be a follow-on from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s statement in August. Sabri said there would be a government proposal to construct purpose-built drag circuits for every state in Malaysia.

“At this point there are two drag circuits built, that is in Terengganu and Malacca,: said Sabuir during the RXZ Members 4.0 2022 gathering that was held at the Terengganu International Drag Strip in Gong Badak. Sabri added when the rag strips were completed, it would be an opportunity for youth to be seriously involved in motorsports through proper channels.