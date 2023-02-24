In Local News / By Danny Tan / 24 February 2023 5:07 pm / 2 comments

Malaysia’s revised Budget 2023 is currently being tabled by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in parliament and as usual, we’ll be focusing on automotive- and transport-related matters.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said that the government will absorb license test fees for B2 motorcycle, taxi, bus and e-hailing categories. This is good news for the majority of motorcycle riders (B2 is for bikes below 250cc) as well as those applying for PSV licenses. However, it’s not new. In the original tabling of Budget 2023 by the previous administration in October last year, this same point was proposed.

The B2 license test fee is currently set at RM17 for Part 1 and RM20 for Part 2 (which includes rental of test motorcycles and use of the test circuit). Most driving schools charge somewhere between RM500 to RM800 for taking the B2 motorcycle licence, including course fees, training sessions and hire of test bikes.