In Local News / By Danny Tan / 24 February 2023 6:04 pm / 2 comments

Malaysia’s revised Budget 2023 is currently being tabled by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in parliament and as usual, we’ll be focusing on automotive- and transport-related matters.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, named a list of roads and highways that will receive upgrades. For highways, the PLUS North South Highway stretch from Yong Peng Utara to Senai Utara will be upgraded from four lanes to six in stages, and the cost is RM525 million. Also in Johor, the Senai Desaru Expressway to Pengerang will be getting an extra overtaking lane.

The PM also mentioned a new road from Habu to Tanah Rata in Cameron Highlands, Pahang (RM480 million), upgrades for Jalan Tun Hamzah to the Semabok intersection at Lebuh AMJ in Melaka (RM300 million) and a road/bridge over Sungai Sepang to connect Bukit Pelandok, Port Dickson and Sungai Pelek, Sepang (RM160 million).