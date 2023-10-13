Budget 2024: RM2,400 to encourage e-bike ownership

Posted in Bikes, Electric motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 13 2023 5:39 pm

A RM2,400 rebate under the Electric Motorcycle Usage Incentive Scheme will be given under the 2024 Budget. This was announced by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his budget speech this evening.

The incentive is intended for those earning RM120,000 and below annually. This is a government aim to promote electric motorcycles among the B40 income group as part of Budget 2024.

In Malaysia, the e-bike market is centered around urban scooters in the RM10,000 range such as the Yinson GreenTech RydeEV using the Oyika battery swapping system with leasing plans starting from RM250 per month. Other offerings include Blueshark with prices starting from RM7,190 and TailG Ebixon priced between RM9,000 and RM15,000.

Additionally, RM600 million will be allocated to construct three bus depots and purchase 150 electric buses. More good news for those in the Malaysian electric vehicle (EV) eco-system as the tax exemption of up to RM2,500 for expenses on EV charging for four years and tax reduction for EV rentals for two years will continue.

