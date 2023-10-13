Budget 2024: Malaysian gov to use EVs as official cars

Posted in Local News / By Hafriz Shah / October 13 2023 7:38 pm

Yes, it’s happening. Malaysian finance minister and prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim briefly mentioned in the tabling of Budget 2024 today that the federal government will start using electric vehicles (EVs) as official cars. Vellfire to Tesla – would you consider that an upgrade or downgrade?

It was not explicitly explained whether this would only apply to sitting ministers or to lower government positions as well, but it would be safe to assume it will start from the top down. Currently, Malaysian ministers are provided the use of Toyota Vellfires as official cars, which will presumably be swapped for new Teslas.

It’s also rather fortunate that there is no longer a restriction limiting the use of strictly locally-assembled or CKD models as official cars, as that would mean our PM will soon be rolling around in a brand new Mercedes-Benz EQS!

