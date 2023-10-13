Budget 2024: LRT Penang to Seberang Perai estimated to cost RM10 billion, public-private partnership

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / October 13 2023 8:31 pm

More news on rail network developments from the tabling of Budget 2024 today. The upcoming LRT project for the state of Penang has been estimated to cost in the region of RM10 billion, according to plans by the Penang state government through a PPP (public-private partnership).

The LRT project is part of the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) that will connect Komtar and Bayan Lepas with 23 stations along the 26.8 km line. The rail line project was also revealed in 2016 to include a Georgetown-Butterworth LRT line that will connect the island with the mainland, along with a tram system in Georgetown as well as a few monorail lines.

In May, transport minister Anthony Loke said that the federal government has made a decision in principle to implement the Penang LRT project.

