Budget 2024: TNB, Gentari and Tesla to invest over RM170 million on 180 EV chargers in Malaysia

October 13 2023

In an effort to improve the public fast charging infrastructure in the country, prime minster Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that leading companies are set to invest more than RM170 million to install 180 EV charging stations. In his Budget 2024 speech earlier today, he stated that the companies are Tenaga Nasional (TNB), Gentari and Tesla Malaysia.

No details on deployment timeframe or where they will be set up, but it is almost certain that the PM is talking about DC fast charging locations, based on the cost involved in the total set-up. Right now, there are 1,246 operational public charging points in the country, of which 239 are DC fast chargers.

At present, TNB has four DC charging points in operation, but has indicated that it plans to have 37 such locations in place by 2025. Meanwhile, Gentari presently has 34 DC charging points in operation, part of its network of more than 170 chargers across the country.

As for Tesla, the company is expanding its Supercharger charging network, which kicked off with the introduction of the Pavilion KL site. Back in July, a total of 12 locations were listed, including the recently launched Supercharger site at Sunway Big Box in Iskandar Puteri, Johor Bahru.

