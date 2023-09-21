EV charger map in Malaysia – 1,246 total, 239 DCFC

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / September 21 2023 10:53 am

As outlined in 2021 under the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (LCMB) 2021-2030, Malaysia is aiming to have 10,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in place by 2025, with 9,000 of these being made up of alternating current (AC) chargers and the remainder, direct current (DC) fast chargers.

Right now, the number of operational public charging stations in the country stands at 1,246, as highlighted by prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday, when he reiterated the government’s commitment towards developing the EV charging infrastructure and getting the 10,000 charging points in place by 2025.

At the ongoing EVM Asia Expo taking place in Kuala Lumpur, a national EV charging station dashboard graphic at the event presented a general overview of the current public charging network in the country from a topographical perspective as well as the network’s present composition.

Out of the 1,246 available stations, 1,007 are of the AC variety, while 239 are DC fast charging points. Of the total, 500 are indoor charging points, while 746 are outdoor. In terms of percentage, it’s a simple equation given the target figure, with the infrastructure development standing at 12.46% right now.

Will Malaysia get to its target of having 10,000 public charging stations by 2025? Given that 2025 isn’t far off, and with 87% of the network still needing to be developed, it does sound like a stretch, but the government’s pledge to enable charge point operators (CPOs) to secure faster approvals for installation may get us to the tape in time, hopefully.

