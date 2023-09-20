Gov’t to improve approval process for EV charging infra, still targeting 10,000 charging stations by 2025

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / September 20 2023 11:03 am

The government will improve the approval process for the construction of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure through the guidelines on electric vehicle fast charging lots (GPP EVCB). According to prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the matter was agreed upon during a 42nd National Physical Planning Council (MPFN) meeting.

He said this is in line with plans to transform the national automative industry transformation plan, transitioning it to become more environmentally friendly and sustainable, as The Star reports. “The availability of charging infrastructure is very important in the transformation of the automotive sector,” he said.

He also reiterated the country’s aim to have 10,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in place by 2025, as initially outlined in 2021 under the Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint (LCMB) 2021-2030. These will be made up of 9,000 units of alternating current (AC) chargers and 1,000 units of direct current (DC) fast chargers.

“The EV usage target requires strong support in terms of complete infrastructure and in lieu of that, the government gives its commitment to the construction of 10,000 EV charging stations by 2025,” he said in a statement, adding there were only 1,246 EV charging stations operational now.

In July, investment, trade and industry ministry (MITI) minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said that the government was looking to enable charge point operators (CPOs) to secure approvals for installation in far quicker fashion.

At present, the time needed to deploy a charging point is around eight to nine months from start to finish, the lengthy duration due to red tape and bureaucracy (approval from local councils, land owners etc), but the aim is to reduce time needed for the whole process to around three months.

