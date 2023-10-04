TNB Electron plans new EV charger locations – 37 DC and 29 AC by 2025, all in Peninsular Malaysia only

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / October 4 2023 4:41 pm

Click to enlarge.

Some updates on the Tenaga Nasional (TNB) Electron electric vehicle (EV) charging network. At the ongoing International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM), the mational electric utility company outlined its expansion plans on that front, listing the locations across the country it will be setting up chargers in 2024 and 2025.

According to a map placed at its event booth, it aims to have 37 DC fast charging points and 29 AC charging locations in place across the peninsular by the end of that period. This will be well up from the four charging points (all DC) it has in operation right now.

Back in February, the company officially introduced its Electron network with the launch of its first charging point, a 180 kW dual CCS2 DC fast charger with two guns, each offering 90 kW, at the Ayer Keroh R&R(northbound)

This was then joined by charging points at Tapah R&R (northbound) on the North-South Expressway (NSE) and Paka R&R (northbound) on the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2). The fourth Electron location offering DC charging at present is at MARA Langkawi.

In March, the company said it was planning to activate six more Electron charging points at R&Rs before the year was out, these being at Machap (southbound), Rawang (northbound), Gunung Semanggol (southbound), Gurun(northbound and southbound) and Paka (southbound), but these locations are still listed on the map as “in planning.”

The company also reiterated its 10-year road map for its electrification plans, which it first highlighted last year. Its proposed targets for the deployment period (2025-2027) and scaling period (2028-2030) remain unchanged, although it has dialled back down its ambition to electrify its own vehicle fleet.

Last year, it aimed to get 30% of its fleet to go electric from 2025-2027 and to 40% during the 2028-2030 period. The latest infographic revises it to 10% from 2025-2027 and 30% from 2028-2030, suggesting that while the intent is there, getting it to reality may be a little more challenging.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.