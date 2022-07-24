In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 24 July 2022 12:48 pm / 0 comments

Amidst all the shiny new metal and related gizmos on show at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022, which runs until today evening at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), it’s easy to forget that all rely on an integral element that binds them, and that’s electricity.

At EVx, Tenaga Nasional’s display at the entrance to the event quietly reminds everyone of the national utility company’s key role in the EV ecosystem, providing what is arguably the most important component in the entire chain. Of course, it’s also looking to become more than just a provider of the juice necessary for electro-mobility – the booth also highlights its planned expansion into various services related to infrastructure.

Tenaga Switchgear chargers, including its recently announced 120 kW DC CCS2 fast charger, which it is set to commercialise, are part of the showcase, and the company also has a scale model display of an EV recharging station, showing what the future holds for motorists as they make the transition to electrification.

Besides listing its capabilities and what is has achieved thus far, an electronic display also presents its 10-year roadmap and future plans for electrification, so be sure to stop by to learn more about this if you’re at the event.

Aside from Tenaga Nasional, participating brands at EVx include Petronas, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Tesla (via Vision Motor Sports and Zaibar Automobile), Exicom, EV Connection, EVhub.my, RHB Bank and others.

Be one of the first 70 customers to book an EV at the event and you’ll receive an exclusive EVx goodie bag with RM2,000 worth of vouchers for vehicle window film from V-Kool and air purification solutions by Blueair, including a RM1,000 voucher for a home photovoltaic (solar power) system from Alpha Solar. Buyers will also get attractive financing rates for EVs from RHB Bank.

The event will allow you to glean valuable info about electric motoring from car manufacturers, ecosystem stakeholders and EV owners, who will all be present to educate and enlighten. Pay a visit to EVx today – it’s the perfect chance to learn about what’s involved in buying, owning and living with an EV, all conveniently housed under one roof.