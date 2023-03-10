In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 10 March 2023 2:07 pm / 7 comments

Last month, following the official introduction of its Electron DC fast charging network, Tenaga Nasional (TNB) announced that it would be expanding its network reach with an additional six DC fast charging points along the North-South Expressway (NSE) this year.

In an Instagram post, the company has reiterated plans for their deployment, with a map of their general location offering an outline of how the network reach will shape up.

The six more TNB Electron charging points that are currently being developed will be located at R&R Machap (southbound), Rawang (northbound), Gunung Semanggol (southbound), Gurun (northbound and southbound) and Paka (southbound), and these are expected to be completed this year. The company has said it is allocating RM90 million over a two-year period to develop the charging network.

At this point, TNB Electron charging facilities are available at three R&R areas, namely Ayer Keroh (northbound) and Tapah (northbound) on the North-South Expressway (NSE) and Paka (northbound) on the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2).

Both the Ayer Keroh and Paka sites run 90 kW chargers (RM2.20 per minute), while the Tapah site utilises a 80 kW and 100 kW configuration, priced at RM2.05 and RM2.35 per minute respectively.