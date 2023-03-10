Last month, following the official introduction of its Electron DC fast charging network, Tenaga Nasional (TNB) announced that it would be expanding its network reach with an additional six DC fast charging points along the North-South Expressway (NSE) this year.
In an Instagram post, the company has reiterated plans for their deployment, with a map of their general location offering an outline of how the network reach will shape up.
The six more TNB Electron charging points that are currently being developed will be located at R&R Machap (southbound), Rawang (northbound), Gunung Semanggol (southbound), Gurun (northbound and southbound) and Paka (southbound), and these are expected to be completed this year. The company has said it is allocating RM90 million over a two-year period to develop the charging network.
At this point, TNB Electron charging facilities are available at three R&R areas, namely Ayer Keroh (northbound) and Tapah (northbound) on the North-South Expressway (NSE) and Paka (northbound) on the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2).
Both the Ayer Keroh and Paka sites run 90 kW chargers (RM2.20 per minute), while the Tapah site utilises a 80 kW and 100 kW configuration, priced at RM2.05 and RM2.35 per minute respectively.
Comments
TNB as sole Malaysia electric provider, why cant they sell by kW? using RM per minute is killing the EV for lower income
Very true, ST the regulatory authority should set a system whereby all EV charging station should charge in kW. For the enduser benefit….now like the provider are playing with the consumer. Damn unfair…..how are we to promote EV vehicles. Then price is up to them to determine for competitiveness. Hope the govt will enforce the kW system..
Because its the fuel for the “rich”. Atleast that is how i see it now
can calculate backwards by the number of minutes used. eg. 90kw charger used for 15mins at 2.20/min is roughly 1.47rm/kW.
as to whether that is fair pricing… ??
shrugging shoulder.
TNB. I had the most torrid experience trying to get them to put in power into my farm property.
Deploying anything less than 350 kW 800V stations at this point is a strategic mistake and possibly a waste of capital. Malaysia is way behind and investing in obsolete infrastructure.
gentari xpark kelana jaya has the only 350 kw 800v charger in the whole of south east asia… are you saying the whole south east asia ev infra is obsolete?