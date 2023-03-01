In Local News / By Paul Tan / 1 March 2023 10:54 am / 5 comments

After a trial period which offered free usage of its highway DC chargers, TNB Electron has announced pricing for the use of its DC chargers at three sites along the highways.

At R&R Tapah Northbound, the 80 kW charger is priced at RM2.05 per minute while the 100 kW charger is priced at RM2.35 per minute. The 90 kW chargers of which two each are available at R&R Ayer Keroh Northbound and R&R Paka Northbound sites are priced at RM2.20 per minute.

To use the chargers, you will need to download the Go To-U app:

Six more TNB Electron charging points are currently being developed at R&R Machap (southbound), Rawang (northbound), Gunung Semanggol (southbound), Gurun (northbound and southbound) and Paka (southbound), and these are expected to be completed this year. Besides highway locations, TNB is also in discussions to build DC charging sites along trunk roads.

TNB is committed to building consumer confidence in EV owners using their vehicles for long distance travel. This effort is also part of its commitment to focus on sustainable energy solutions and reduce emissions. It has allocated RM90 million over a two-year period to develop the charging network.