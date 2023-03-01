After a trial period which offered free usage of its highway DC chargers, TNB Electron has announced pricing for the use of its DC chargers at three sites along the highways.
At R&R Tapah Northbound, the 80 kW charger is priced at RM2.05 per minute while the 100 kW charger is priced at RM2.35 per minute. The 90 kW chargers of which two each are available at R&R Ayer Keroh Northbound and R&R Paka Northbound sites are priced at RM2.20 per minute.
To use the chargers, you will need to download the Go To-U app:
Six more TNB Electron charging points are currently being developed at R&R Machap (southbound), Rawang (northbound), Gunung Semanggol (southbound), Gurun (northbound and southbound) and Paka (southbound), and these are expected to be completed this year. Besides highway locations, TNB is also in discussions to build DC charging sites along trunk roads.
TNB is committed to building consumer confidence in EV owners using their vehicles for long distance travel. This effort is also part of its commitment to focus on sustainable energy solutions and reduce emissions. It has allocated RM90 million over a two-year period to develop the charging network.
Comments
minutes based pricing is a fraud because most ev doesn’t charge at a flat charge rate and become slower as percentage near full or the car arrive with battery that is too hot(shout out leaf owner). It would’ve be much fairer if they use kwh based pricing from the get go.
Unfortunately they have to do it like this.
If not, Msian will leave their cars for hours at the charging station, just for the sake of using the parking space. Other users cannot use the charger.
2.35 cent/minute for 100kw charger. So how long does it takes to charge a tesla model x. Can i say 60 minutes (to probably 80% say 400km). If so then need to spend rm141. Is that cheap?
Now you dare to count how many minutes it will take to charge an Ora Good Cat 48kw battery from 30% to 80%? And how much RM/km it’ll cost from using this charger. Help the consumer to make some conversion, “RM2.05/min for 80kw DC fast charger” is meaningless term for average consumer.
you can calculate yourself, lazy spoonfed bum