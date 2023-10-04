Gentari has over 170 EV chargers across Malaysia in 46 locations as of September 26, 2023 – full list here

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / October 4 2023 6:00 pm

Gentari, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petronas, has revealed the current state of its EV charging network in at the ongoing International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM).

According to the company, as of September 26 this year, it has more than 170 EV charging facilities in 46 locations throughout Malaysia, with Selangor leading the way with 17 locations. This is followed by Kuala Lumpur with nine locations, as stated.

Meanwhile, the state with the fewest EV charging facilities is Kelantan with just one located at the Perdana Hotel in Kota Bharu. Negeri Sembilan currently has two charging locations at Petronas stations in Rasah and Pedan Linggi.

Over in East Malaysia, Gentari recently opened its second charging location at CityOne Megamall in Kuching, Sarawak that has one 120 kW DC charger with two charging guns. This brings the state’s tally to two locations, with the other being launched at ICOM Square last month.

A complete list of all Gentari EV charging locations are in the image below:

