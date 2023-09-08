Gentari, Sarawak Energy launch first EV charging station in Kuching, Sarawak; two 180 kW DC chargers

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 8 September 2023 10:12 am / 1 comment

Gentari has expanded its electric vehicle charging network with its launch of its first EV charging station in Sarawak together with Sarawak Energy, located at the ICOM Square in Kuching, Sarawak.

The EV charging station is located at a lifestyle location where users have access to malls, restaurants and office buildings, and the station offers three charging points, two of which provide up to 180 kW DC charging to make this station the fastest, largest-capacity public charging station in Borneo, according to Gentari.

Access to this EV charging station at ICOM Sqaure is 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will be accessible on a trial basis through September. Through the Gentari EV roaming network, EV users is Kuching will also be able to use Gentari’s network of over 600 charging points nationwide via the Setel and JomCharge mobile applications.

Gentari signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sarawak Energy and SEDC Energy in June

“This launch, the first of many to come, signifies substantial progress in bolstering the region’s EV network. By introducing 24/7 fast charging capabilities, we are not only building range confidence, but making the transition to EVs an appealing one,” said Gentari deputy CEO Shah Yang Razalli.

“As Malaysia’s largest renewable energy provider, we are committed to greening the grid and electrifying the fleet. This aligns perfectly with Sarawak’s Post COVID-19 Development Strategy in support of decarbonising the transportation sector,” said Sarawak Energy group CEO Datuk Haji Sharbini Suhaili.

In June this year, Gentari and Sarawak Energy signed a strategic collaboration agreement to increase EV adoption in Sarawak through the developing of a comprehensive EV charging network in the state, aimed at promoting green mobility solutions as well as encouraging the move to low-carbon transportation in Sarawak.

