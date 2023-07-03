Gentari partners with JomCharge, chargEV for roaming network – access 600 chargers with Setel app

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 3 July 2023 2:58 pm / 0 comments

Gentari has officially announced that it has activated its roaming network of electric vehicle chargers, in partnership with EV Connection and Green EV Charge, a subsidiary of Yinson GreenTech.

The cross-access charging across all three platforms has been up and running in Phase 1 as of end-June, where the roaming agreement allows users of either one of the Setel, JomCharge and chargEV apps to use chargers in any of the three networks nationwide.

This roaming network will offer users access to more than 600 charging points nationwide including those in East Malaysia, or approximately 60% of all EV charging points across the country.

In addition to offering easier access to chargers from the partner platforms, the combined roaming network makes for simpler payment for charging where a single payment system handles all transactions.

“Offering ease of access and convenient use of charging infrastructure is essential to drive the switch to EVs. With this roaming collaboration, we are able to offer access to an extensive network to empower EV drivers with range confidence, growing the number of accessible charging points at a pace that would have otherwise, become a challenge for individual network owners,” said Gentari CEO Shah Yang Razalli in a statement.

This follows the signing of a tripartite agreement in March to enable cross-tracking and cross-access charging of EVs.

“We believe this is an exciting milestone in the development of EV charging infrastructure in Malaysia, where three major charge point operators (CPOs) come together to innovate and bring convenience to the EV user community,” said EV Connection technical director Che Hang Seng.

“Partnering chargEV with Gentari and EV Connection, is a step forward to quickly expand the EV charging network, making it readily accessible and convenient for all. This move empowers businesses and individuals in the adoption of sustainable transportation,” said Yinson Group CEO Lim Chern Yuan.