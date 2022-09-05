In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 5 September 2022 5:04 pm / 0 comments

Setel has introduced a new ‘One-Tap Fuelling’ feature, which enables users to activate a fuel pump and proceed to refuel with one tap upon arrival at any Petronas station nationwide. The feature will initially be made available to the first 1,000 Setel users who registered for it but will gradually be rolled out to more users in the next two months.

“We are constantly innovating and developing solutions that meet our users’ ever-evolving needs, especially in this endemic period where Malaysians are travelling more frequently than before. Over the past four years, our loyal users have continuously raved about their refuelling experience at Petronas stations,” said Mazlin Erawati Ab Manan, CEO of Setel.

She explained that compared to the current process of refuelling with Setel, which requires five taps in the app, the new feature simplifies things to just a single tap after a one-time setup. As with regular fuel purchases made through Setel, users will be able to seamlessly earn Mesra points instantly if they have their loyalty card linked to their account.

“Setel offers a more personalised and faster refuelling journey for its users. Gone are the days of rummaging through wallets for cash or cards to refuel and earn loyalty points. We understand the scarcest resource a customer has is time,” Mazlin Erawati said.

If you’re interested to gain early access to the ‘One-Tap Fuelling’ feature, you can register by posting an Instagram story or Tweet of your ‘Dah Setel So Far’ page with the caption: “I want One-Tap Fuelling now.” Remember to include the tag @setel as well as the #SetelOneTapFuelling hashtag. Just click the “Dah Setel” floating icon on the main page to access your ‘Dah Setel So Far’ page.

From now until October 4, 2022, users will also stand a chance to win limited edition Setel gift boxes when they upload their most creative video on Instagram or Twitter showing their experience using the One-Tap Fuelling feature with the same tag and hashtag.

In future updates, Setel users will be able to pre-set their preferred fuelling amount – either by litres or a full tank – in the preferences page of the app when setting up the ‘One-Tap Fuelling’ feature. They will also be able to pre-set their preferred payment method, including CardTerus for direct payments via a debit or credit card, as well as Setel Share.

