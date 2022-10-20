In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 20 October 2022 9:47 am / 0 comments

Setel users now have access to a new auto assistance feature which provides on-demand services in the event of a vehicle emergency. Offered through the Setel app, available services include battery replacement, jump-start, tyre replacement, emergency refuelling assistance (in case you run out of fuel), vehicle unlock (in case you lock yourself out of your own car) and vehicle towing.

These services are supported by Bateriku.com, which is Setel’s first partner for the auto assistance feature. Just like when refuelling at Petronas stations, each transaction completed through the new feature will earn Setel users Mesra points that can be used to redeem fuel and other rewards.

The auto assistance feature is located the main page of the Setel app, and upon tapping on the on-screen button, a list of services is presented to you. Upon choosing the service you require, you’ll be asked to provide your vehicle’s location, with the option to provide additional information like nearby landmarks and your vehicle’s colour.

Following this, you’ll need to input your vehicle registration number, and upon confirmation, a technician will be dispatched. If the chosen service is battery replacement, you’ll also need to select your vehicle make and model for the system to provide a list of compatible batteries.

“Setel aims to be the constant companion to motorists by offering an ecosystem of mobility services to settle their needs. The auto assistance feature complements the motorists’ journey with access to safety essentials right at their fingertips. The partnership with Bateriku.com expedites the help needed when a Setel user is stranded, minimising the impact of what could be a stressful event,” said Mazlin Erawati Ab Manan, CEO of Setel.

“With the increasing numbers of vehicles on the road, it is crucial for Bateriku.com to make roadside assistance services easily accessible to motorists nationwide via API integration with customer facing platforms such as the Setel app,” commented Azarol Faizi Bin Zakaria Ansari, CEO of Bateriku.com.

“Bateriku.com has served close to one million customers all over the nation and this feat is made possible via its inclusive ecosystem of gig technicians (BHero), entrepreneurs (BPpreneur), partners (BBuddy) and presence at more than 130 physical outlets. We are privileged to be offering our nationwide roadside assist solutions directly to Setel users and we are committed to delivering an awesome customer experience at all times,” he added.

If you haven’t downloaded Setel yet, we would appreciate it if you could use our referral code “5h9f3”

LINK: Download Setel