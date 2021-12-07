In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 7 December 2021 3:29 pm / 0 comments

Petronas has announced a new feature for its Setel e-payment solution called Setel Share, which allows users to pay for their loved ones’ fuel securely at stations nationwide. To gain access, you’ll need to have version 1.84 of the Setel app on your iOS (via the Apple Store) or Android device (via the Google Play Store or Huawei AppGallery).

Before creating a Setel Share group, users will first need to upgrade their Setel e-wallet to have a higher maximum balance and single transaction limit. After doing so, they can add two other members to pay from the same e-wallet, with the owner of the group being able to safely track and monitor refuelling expenses made by group members.

The feature also makes it easier to earn Mesra points with one account, as there’s no need to pass a physical card around, particularly among family members. Additionally, for security reasons, the Setel Share group owner can set or remove members at any time and will receive real-time notifications for any transaction made via the e-wallet.

Click to enlarge

“We ran a survey with thousands of Setel users and 71% of them are already paying for fuel for their family members and friends today. With Setel Share, we want to help our customers extend a safer refuelling experience with minimised contact to their loved ones, without them having to top up on their own. Together, we can work towards supporting our nation’s recovery efforts to move into the endemic phase,” said Mazlin Erawati Ab Manan, CEO of Setel.

Existing users can invite family and friends who are not yet on Setel to enjoy Setel Share features and earn additional rewards in the process through the latest Setel Refer-a-Friend Challenge. From now until December 31, 2021, users can unlock special badges to earn even more rewards and bonus credit of up to RM50,000 upon successful referrals.