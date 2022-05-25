In Local News, Technology / By Paul Tan / 25 May 2022 12:15 pm / 0 comments

Setel has released a new EV charging feature in its app, adding to an ever expanding list of things you can do with the Setel app other than just paying for your Petronas fuel.

The list of chargers available is modest for now, but it is likely set to increase rapidly as EV charger operators would likely want to tap into the large install base of Setel users instead of educating the user to download yet another app, signing up for an account and adding a payment method all over again.

Another benefit of using the Setel app for charging is you can earn Mesra points from your paid charging session. Every RM5 you spend on paid charging earns 1 Mesra point.

We recognise some of the chargers on the list as already on the JomCharge app, so it means chargers are able to use multiple apps to activate charging.

If you haven’t downloaded Setel yet, we would appreciate it if you could use our referrer code “5h9f3”

Here are the initial 5 chargers available at launch, as well as pricing:

Lotus’s Kepong

7.4 kW AC

RM0.50/15 mins

EV Connection Workshop Parklane SS7

22 kW AC

Free

ACO HQ Johor Bahru

180 kW CCS DC

Free

Naza Automall PJ

50 kW CCS, 50 kW Chademo, 22 kW AC

RM1.20/min

Shangri-La Rasa Sayang Resort Penang

50 kW CCS, 50 kW Chademo, 22 kW AC

RM1.20/min