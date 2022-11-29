In Cars, Local News / By Paul Tan / 29 November 2022 9:59 am / 0 comments

Setel’s Parking feature now supports MBSJ’s new two-hour parking lots, making it the second app to support them after the Smart Selangor Parking app.

The new two-hour parking lots came into effect from September 1 2022 and are marked with an orange border and say “2 jam” in the middle of the lot. They are priced at 50 sen for half an hour instead of 50 sen for an hour.

If you park in one of these new parking lots in an MBSJ area, remember to click ‘Change’ and choose Zon parkir 2 jam.

