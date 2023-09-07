Mesra points can now be used to pay for Petronas merchandise and apparel online via Setel app

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 7 September 2023 4:34 pm / 0 comments

Mesra points can now be used to pay for merchandise and apparel at the online Petronas Shop. Housed within the Setel app, this new feature is an extension of the current Mesra loyalty programme where customers are rewarded with points for fuelling at Petronas stations and making purchases at Kedai Mesra

Buying merchandise is an addition to the list of things that one can do with Setel, such as fuelling, parking, EV charging, motor takaful/insurance, road tax renewal, 24/7 auto assistance, purchases, and more across Petronas petrol stations, retail partners and online merchants.

“We hope this new payment method will allow customers to enjoy a holistic Setel ecosystem offering where they get to earn and pay with Mesra points for our products and services, while we continue efforts in delivering an assortment of merchandise within the active lifestyle segment that is affordable and accessible to all,” said Petronas Shop CEO Faizal Sulaiman.

To use your points at the Petronas Shop, just select Mesra points as the payment method upon checkout. If you don’t have enough points, you can top-up with other online payment methods.

In conjunction with the launch of this new feature, Petronas Shop is running a contest where the first 10 customers to redeem a cumulative total of 30,000 Mesra points at the Petronas Shop will win 10,000 additional Mesra points. The contest period is from tomorrow (September 8) till September 17.

