Gentari partners Sarawak Energy and SEDC Energy for EV charging network, hydrogen production in Sarawak

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 28 June 2023 10:45 am / 0 comments

Gentari has signed strategic collaboration agreements, each with Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) and SEDC Energy (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation), for exploring potential opportunities for collaboration in developing and deploying clean energy solutions in Sarawak, Gentari has announced in a statement.

The Gentari collaboration with SEB will focus of diversifying Sarawak’s energy mix to enable a more sustainable and renewable energy supply through the deployment of renewable energy projects. For the Gentari collaboration with SEDC Energy, this will focus on production of green hydrogen through optimising Sarawak’s renewable resources.

Gentari is also collaborating with SEB and SEDC Energy for an electric vehicle charging network in Sarawak, which is aimed at promoting green mobility solutions as well as encouraging the move to low-carbon transportation in the East Malaysian state.

Sarawak was the first in Malaysia to receive the second-generation Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle

“By leveraging our expertise to enable end-to-end solutions, we aim to help foster a greener and more energy resilient future for the state, besides positioning Sarawak as a regional leader in clean energy, with a focus on the green hydrogen sector,” said Gentari CEO Sushil Purohit.

In September last year, Sarawak saw the signing of an MoU between Sarawak Energy and SEDC Energy as well as Samsung Engineering, Lotte Chemical and Posco Holdings for plans to commence large-scale production and export of hydrogen by 2027.

That MoU will see the development of a new plant located in Tanjung Kidurong, Bintulu – dubbed the H2biscus project – which will produce 220,000 tonnes of green hydrogen, 630,000 tonnes of green ammonia and 600,000 tonnes of blue ammonia.