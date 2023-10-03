Gentari 120 kW DC charger now in Kuching, Sarawak

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / October 3 2023 6:16 pm

Gentari has announced the latest addition to its charging network, which is located at the CityOne Megamall in Kuching, Sarawak.

This location is equipped with one 120 kW DC charger with two charging guns, and it comes after the launch of its first EV charging station together with Sarawak Energy last month, located at the ICOM Square that is also in Kuching, Sarawak.

Through the Gentari EV roaming network, EV users in the state will be able to make use of Gentari’s network of 600 charging points nationwide via the Setel and JomCharge mobile applications.

Gentari and Sarawak Energy earlier this year signed a strategic collaboration agreement in order to increase EV adoption in the East Malaysian state by developing a comprehensive EV charging network, which is aimed at promoting green mobility solutions as well as encouraging the move to low-carbon transportation in Sarawak.

