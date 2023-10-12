Proton and Geely considering setting up EV plant in Thailand, says Anwar Ibrahim – why not Malaysia?

Posted in Cars, Geely, International News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / October 12 2023 12:11 pm

Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said Proton and Geely have expressed interest in setting up an electric vehicle (EV) production facility in Thailand. No details were provided, but according to a report by Associated Press, Thailand prime minister Srettha Thavisin said both countries would discuss the matter soon.

Meanwhile, Reuters and Bangkok Post reported Srettha as saying the EV plant will be operated by a joint venture between the two carmakers. “They (Proton and Geely) look to set up an EV factory in Thailand, with a meeting to be held later and hopefully, a clear next step can be establish and move forward quickly,” Srettha said in a joint press conference during his official visit to Malaysia on Wednesday (October 11, 2023).

Proton and Chinese carmaker Geely are looking to set up an EV factory in Thailand. PM Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says his Thai counterpart is open to the proposal. #AWANITonight #AWANInews pic.twitter.com/kVajxNuu84 — Astro AWANI (@501Awani) October 12, 2023

At present, Geely holds a 49.9% stake in Proton, while the remaining 50.1% is held by DRB-Hicom, which recently signed a master collaboration agreement (MCA) with the Chinese company for the development of Automotive Hi-Tech Valley (AHTV) in Tanjong Malim, Perak. Geely will commit RM32 billion in investments to make Malaysia its production hub for export markets, Anwar said on Tuesday (October 10, 2023).

News of Proton and Geely’s interest in setting up an EV plant in Thailand is surprising, as it is effectively the opposite of what was reported by local media back in August this year. At the time, it was said Geely supposedly cancelled any plans to set up EV production in Thailand.

Furthermore, Proton recently signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with smart Automobile to explore the possibility of locally assembling smart vehicles in Tanjung Malim. Previously, Proton also said that its partnership with smart will teach the company how to assemble EVs. Have the plans changed since? Comment your thoughts below.

