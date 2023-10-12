Proton and Geely considering setting up EV plant in Thailand, says Anwar Ibrahim – why not Malaysia?

Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said Proton and Geely have expressed interest in setting up an electric vehicle (EV) production facility in Thailand. No details were provided, but according to a report by Associated Press, Thailand prime minister Srettha Thavisin said both countries would discuss the matter soon.
Meanwhile, Reuters and Bangkok Post reported Srettha as saying the EV plant will be operated by a joint venture between the two carmakers. “They (Proton and Geely) look to set up an EV factory in Thailand, with a meeting to be held later and hopefully, a clear next step can be establish and move forward quickly,” Srettha said in a joint press conference during his official visit to Malaysia on Wednesday (October 11, 2023).
Proton and Chinese carmaker Geely are looking to set up an EV factory in Thailand. PM Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says his Thai counterpart is open to the proposal. #AWANITonight #AWANInews pic.twitter.com/kVajxNuu84
At present, Geely holds a 49.9% stake in Proton, while the remaining 50.1% is held by DRB-Hicom, which recently signed a master collaboration agreement (MCA) with the Chinese company for the development of Automotive Hi-Tech Valley (AHTV) in Tanjong Malim, Perak. Geely will commit RM32 billion in investments to make Malaysia its production hub for export markets, Anwar said on Tuesday (October 10, 2023).
News of Proton and Geely’s interest in setting up an EV plant in Thailand is surprising, as it is effectively the opposite of what was reported by local media back in August this year. At the time, it was said Geely supposedly cancelled any plans to set up EV production in Thailand.
Furthermore, Proton recently signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with smart Automobile to explore the possibility of locally assembling smart vehicles in Tanjung Malim. Previously, Proton also said that its partnership with smart will teach the company how to assemble EVs. Have the plans changed since? Comment your thoughts below.
Byd has gone very far ahead in Thailand now producing the seal and it’s blade batteries in rayong while changan motor catching up in huge investment on spare parts and ev batteries factory in eastern side of Thailand including smaller players like gwm and mg neo ions all more than seven Chinese companies are also investing means building manufacturing plants and showrooms all over thailand
So Anwar is the PM of Thailand… ; )
Which is which…confusing
Tanjung Malim sets to be a global automotive hub through AHTV
DRB-HICOM Bhd and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd. signed a Master Collaboration Agreement (MCA) as a next step in the Automotive High Tech Valley (AHTV) Project, witnessed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, today in Tanjung Malim, Perak.
Prior to the signing of the agreement, PM chaired a high-level AHTV project development meeting which included senior members of the AHTV Project team as well as federal and state government officials.
The AHTV Project, spearheaded by Zhejiang Geely and DRB-HICOM is worth RM32 million.
Through the mega project, Tanjung Malim will be transformed into a global automotive centre for new energy vehicles (NEVs), with a focus on talent development, research and development (R&D), and urbanisation.
According to DRB-HICOM, the MCA establishes the basic principles, governance framework, and mutual commitment of the AHTV project, as well as duties to be taken on for development and promotional campaigns.
“Its focus will be not only on the production of various makes of automobiles, but also on the production of high-technology components and parts for NEVs. This will enable local vendors to specialise in high-technology manufacturing,” it said in a statement.
DRB-HICOM group chief operating officer for properties and corporate planning and strategy, Azri Zaharuddin signed on behalf of the company, while Dr Wei Mei, senior vice president and chief operating officer represented Geely Holding.
Also present were Perak Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad; Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz; Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang; Geely Holding chairman Eric Li and Proton chairman Datuk Seri Syed Faisal Albar.
On top of the MCA, a Heads of Agreement (HOA) was also signed by Altel Communications Sdn Bhd (Altel) and Geely Holding’s Zhejiang Geespace Technology Co Ltd (Geespace) at the same venue today.
The HOA will accelerate the deployment of innovative solutions in sectors such as smart ports by focusing on the development and implementation of high-technology systems, according to a press release.
Signing on behalf of the telecommunications provider, Altel was Richard Kitts, its group chief executive officer, while Geespace was represented by its chief executive officer Tony Wang.
On the AHTV project, Anwar Ibrahim hopes the project will succeed as planned.
“The support of the Unity Government and the smooth running of this project serve as an example to investors of Malaysia’s approach in facilitating investment efficiently and promptly,” he wrote on his social media.
