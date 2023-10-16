Former MIROS director-general charged with falsifying documents in the procurement of crash test vehicles

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / October 16 2023 9:47 pm

Former MIROS D-G Datuk Khairil Anwar, third from left

One of the main tasks of the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) is to perform crash tests under the ASEAN NCAP banner, and to crash the cars, MIROS will have to first purchase them. And when there’s procurement involved, whatever the company, there’s always a chance to slip in some personal gain.

According to Bernama, former director-general of MIROS Datuk Khairil Anwar Abu Kassim was charged in the Shah Alam sessions court today on four counts of falsifying documents on the quotation of several vehicles for its crash tests. Khairil Anwar, 47, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

It was reported that the ex-MIROS chief was charged with falsifying the quotation documents from several companies for the supply of 16 cars from Thailand for MIROS’ crash test lab in Bukit Katil, Ayer Keroh, Melaka, with the intention of using them as genuine. The offence was committed in Taman Kajang Sentral, Kajang, on July 24, 2017, it was alleged.

The charges were filed under Section 468 of the Penal Code. If found guilty, the accused can face up to seven years jail and a fine. The judge set RM50,000 bail with one surety and ordered Khairil Anwar to surrender his passport to the court and report himself at the Putrajaya MACC office on the first working day of every month. The court set November 21 for mention.

