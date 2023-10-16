LPT contraflow from KM123.55, today till March 2024

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / October 16 2023 1:18 pm

Lebuhraya Pantai Timur (LPT1) users, take note. Anih Berhad has announced that a contraflow will be in place from KM123.55 to KM124.48 eastbound to Kuantan, from Lanchang to Temerloh.

With two lanes closed at the work site, which is a flood mitigation project, the contraflow will see two lanes opened on the other side, which means westbound traffic to KL will flow into a single lane on the road shoulder – see the graphic above for a clearer picture.

It’s a short stretch, but it will be in place for quite a long time – from today (October 16) till March 7 next year. Be alert in the area and follow the signs and crew. Drive safe.

