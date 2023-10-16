MV Agusta Superveloce 98 Limited Edition – motorcycle art for the collector, 300 units to be made

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News, MV Agusta / By Mohan K Ramanujam / October 16 2023 12:06 pm

Honouring the very first motorcycle engine it made, the MV Agusta Superveloce 98 Limited Edition is a homage to the 1943 MV Agusta MV 98. Based in the Superveloce, the Superveloce 98 comes in a limited edition of 300 and is finished in a elegant shade of Burgundy or Rosso Verghera with Silver stripes, perhaps a callback to Giovanni Agusta’s Italian aristocracy.

The paint comprises a two-component matte base paired with a polished clear coat for a finish that magnifies the metallic pigments. The “98 Edizione Limitata” signature is positioned laterally on the tail section as well as on the upper cowl, flanked by the Italian flag to signify that every MV Agusta is hand built in Italy.

An edition plate is fastened to the upper triple clamp, laser etched with the edition number and every Superveloce 98 Limited Edition comes with a certificate of authenticity. A burgundy box accompanies the Superveloce 98 Limited Edition, containing a tail cover, dedicated motorcycle cover, and aforementioned certificate of authenticity as well an Arrow triple-exit exhaust and dedicated racing ECU, both for race track use only.

The Superveloce 98 Limited Edition comes with a 798 cc inline-triple producing 147 hp. Dry weight for the Superveloce 98 is claimed to be 173 kg, dropping to 165 kg after installation of the racing kit.

Spoked wheels with a gold finish shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres are fitted along with Brembo PR 16/19 radial master cylinder and M4.30 Stylema front callipers, complemented by recalibrated Continental MK100 two-channel ABS.

The negative return ride-by-wire throttle has been recalibrated to give better response. Necessary information is displayed on a 5.5-inch TFT-LCD panel which comes with connectivity to the rider’s smartphone.

