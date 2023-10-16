New toll for the road going up to Genting Highlands? Gantries being built at Gohtong Jaya – how much?

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / October 16 2023 4:10 pm

Click to enlarge

Does this look like a toll gantry? It does, right? These are pics from Gohtong Jaya shared by Vincent Chow from the Eat Sleep Touge (Chat & Chill) Facebook group, and it shows construction of a steel frame structure of what could be a toll gantry.

The image above looks like the tunnel inside the big Gohtong Jaya roundabout, going through to Batang Kali side perhaps? The image below looks like the side slip road going up to Gohtong Jaya shop lots, which is under construction now.

Click to enlarge

If it’s indeed a toll booth under construction, Vincent’s question is relevant. “My dear touge friends, your weekend drive (touge) session may just gonna start costing you another RM2.50 to RM3.50 more,” he asks. If you’re going to drive all the way up the hill for pleasure, and a cup of expensive coffee, what’s another few ringgit of toll, right? Or wrong? What say you?

Before you bark up the wrong tree, no, this isn’t the government’s doing – like the popular hill resort itself, the road leading up to Genting Highlands is private property, and Genting has the right to charge toll. But it has always been free – why now though?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.